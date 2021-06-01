Iowa teachers reflect on what it was like to teach amid a pandemic

WINTERSET, Iowa (WOI) - As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching during the pandemic.

Teachers in the Winterset Community School District say the pandemic forced them to be unique, imaginative and more patient while teaching this past school year.

Many schools had to teach some portion of their year online.

Teachers Meredith McCay and Joel Imel admit it was tough teaching this year.

“I think I’ve used the analogy this year that it feels like we’re in a broken batting cage and you’re just swinging at everything that comes at you, hoping not to get hit with the ball,” said Meredith McCay, an English teacher at Winterset High School.

“I think that was one of the biggest challenges,” Imel said. “To keep their safety in mind, but also make it fun.”

Teachers say they and students are looking forward to the summer break.

They also say the year forced everyone to grow in different ways.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.