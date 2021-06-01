Iowa reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 41 more cases of COVID-19, but had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

It’s the third day in a row no deaths have been reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 371,448 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,055 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 635 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,762,364 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.5 percent.

On Tuesday, the state reported 96 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 12 having been admitted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,360,500 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

