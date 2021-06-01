Advertisement

Hy-Vee offering $10 gift card to complete COVID-19 vaccine series

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is now offering a $10 Hy-Vee gift card to anyone who completes their series of COVID-19 vaccine doses at its pharmacy or pop-up vaccination clinic locations.

The series of doses must be completed between June 1 and November 11.

People who receive one of the two dose vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), must get the second dose at Hy-Vee to get the gift card. If a person receives the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will receive the gift card after receiving the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines at Hy-Vee are free for everyone regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

Appointments are not required, and masks are not required at Hy-Vee stores. However, appointments to receive a vaccine can still be made on Hy-Vee’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

Latest News

As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on what it was like to teach amid a pandemic
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
Iowa reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday
Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval