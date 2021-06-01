Hy-Vee offering $10 gift card to complete COVID-19 vaccine series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is now offering a $10 Hy-Vee gift card to anyone who completes their series of COVID-19 vaccine doses at its pharmacy or pop-up vaccination clinic locations.

The series of doses must be completed between June 1 and November 11.

People who receive one of the two dose vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), must get the second dose at Hy-Vee to get the gift card. If a person receives the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will receive the gift card after receiving the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines at Hy-Vee are free for everyone regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

Appointments are not required, and masks are not required at Hy-Vee stores. However, appointments to receive a vaccine can still be made on Hy-Vee’s website.

