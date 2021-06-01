Advertisement

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

(Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man who was working as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers.

The lawsuit says Michael Cooper, a retired veteran of the Illinois State Police, was jailed for nearly 20 hours on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and for violating the curfew, but was never charged.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says this was a violation of his civil rights, given that journalists were exempt from the curfew and Cooper had a press credential and a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

Latest News

Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.
Sam’s Club bringing back free samples
FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on what it was like to teach amid a pandemic
As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on pandemic school year
FILE - (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries