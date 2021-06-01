Advertisement

Florida governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Fairness In Women’s Sports Act Friday in Jacksonville
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Fairness In Women’s Sports Act Friday in Jacksonville(Courtesy of WJXX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports at educational institutions across the state.

The governor signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” during a press conference at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

This comes on the first day of Pride month.

“Girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” DeSantis said.

The new law makes female athletes’ eligibility for sports teams contingent on their “biological sex” on birth certificates issued “at or near the time of the student’s birth.”

Bill sponsors Rep. Kaylee Tuck and Sen. Kelli Stargel also spoke at the press conference, praising the legislation as a victory for women competing in sports.

“This is nothing about anybody being discriminated against,” Stargel said. “It’s solely so that women have an opportunity to compete in women’s sports.”

Critics of the bill say they will be filing a lawsuit to fight the ban.

