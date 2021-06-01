Advertisement

Florida concert tickets cost $18 for vaccinated, $999 for unvaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida concert promoter is offering a massive discount to people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in hopes it will encourage some fans to get the shot.

Leadfoot Promotions is selling tickets to an upcoming show featuring punk band Teenage Bottlerocket for $18 to those who are vaccinated and four tickets at $999.99 for those who are not.

“We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide,” the promoter wrote. “If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference.”

Everyone attending the June 26 concert at the $18 price must provide proof of vaccination on or before June 12 at the door. The promoter says all staff, volunteers and band members will be vaccinated.

Ray Carlisle with Teenage Bottlerocket says the band thought at first promoter Paul Williams was kidding about the ticket sales plan but quickly learned he wasn’t.

“He’s doing his best to keep the audience and the band safe and the staff at the venue safe,” Carlisle said, “and we go along with this idea.”

Carlisle says he’s concerned that people will jump into attending live concerts in an unsafe manner as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To those fans hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Carlisle had this to say: “Don’t do it because Teenage Bottlerocket’s doing it or telling you to do it. Do it for yourself, your health, your community.”

He also says that other concerts on the band’s tour won’t feature the same ticket promotion but other ways to keep attendees safe.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in May that fines businesses $5,000 per violation if they require customers to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The bill takes effect July 1, just days after the concert.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

Latest News

Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.
Sam’s Club bringing back free samples
FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on what it was like to teach amid a pandemic
As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on pandemic school year
FILE - (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries