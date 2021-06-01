FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Federal authorities are offering assistance to other agencies in the search for an 11-year-old Montezuma boy.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s field office in Omaha is offering resources for use by the Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation and Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in the attempt to locate Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson has been missing since Thursday, May 27.

Agents were not able to provide specific examples of how they were assisting, but that their help was being used. The Iowa DCI, which remains the lead agency in the investigation, had suspended active outdoor searching on Sunday afternoon, but said they intend to resume those activities sometime this week.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson. He was last seen on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Montezuma. (Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.