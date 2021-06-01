Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

Latest News

Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.
Sam’s Club bringing back free samples
FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on what it was like to teach amid a pandemic
As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on pandemic school year
FILE - (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries