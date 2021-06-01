Cedar Rapids officials investigating potential animal abuse cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Animal control investigators are asking for the public’s help in getting information about two potential animal abuse incidents.

On Thursday, May 27, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control said that a person called about finding six chickens abandoned in garbage bags on the side of the road along Old River Road SW, east of its intersection with Sunshine Street SW, at around 5:00 a.m. A seventh chicken was found dead.

Officials said that chickens can be surrendered to animal control rather than abandoned.

A separate incident on Monday, May 31, was reported at Rock Ridge Condominiums, located at 2121 Rockford Road SW. A person reported that two totes were found by a dumpster that contained 13 dead guinea pigs. Eight of the animals were babies, according to officials, and five adults.

Anybody with information about either incident are encouraged to call Animal Care and Control at (319) 286-5993.

