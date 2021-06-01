Authorities seeking Linn County inmate who fled hospital treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said a woman absconded from custody while at a local hospital on Monday night.

Michell Allene Brashear, 42, was being held at the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and providing false identification information. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center for medical treatment at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday evening. At around 9:30 p.m., medical staff discovered that Brashear had fled the facility.

A search of the surrounding area was conducted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Rapids Police Department without locating Brashear.

Anybody with information about Brashear’s whereabouts should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100 or Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.