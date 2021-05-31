Vigil planned Monday night for missing boy from Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A vigil for the Xavior Harrelson, 11, missing since Thursday, will be held on Monday night in Montezuma.

People are encouraged to gather outside the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma at 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Harrelson was last seen at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday in Montezuma. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Montezuma residents are being asked to check their own properties and surveillance systems. Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

