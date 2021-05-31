Advertisement

Vigil planned Monday night for missing boy from Montezuma

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A vigil for the Xavior Harrelson, 11, missing since Thursday, will be held on Monday night in Montezuma.

People are encouraged to gather outside the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma at 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Harrelson was last seen at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday in Montezuma. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Montezuma residents are being asked to check their own properties and surveillance systems. Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sadie Cahoon.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Sadie Cahoon
Shooting
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

Latest News

The Dubuque Racing Association funded the $3.2 million project.
People gather at newly-renovated Veterans’ Memorial Plaza in Dubuque to observe Memorial Day
Community members in Montezuma hold a vigil for Xavior Harrelson on Monday, May 31, 2021....
Vigil held in Montezuma, hoping for safe return of missing boy
The Dubuque Racing Association funded the $3.2 million project.
People gather at Dubuque Veterans' Memorial Plaza for Memorial Day
Iowa Child Care Task Force virtual meeting.
Iowa Child Care Task Force to meet again on Tuesday
Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Aquatic Center pool back open in Cedar Rapids