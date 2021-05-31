Advertisement

Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.(Source: NCMEC/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.

But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.

Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sadie Cahoon.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Sadie Cahoon
Shooting
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

Latest News

The Dubuque Racing Association funded the $3.2 million project.
People gather at newly-renovated Veterans’ Memorial Plaza in Dubuque to observe Memorial Day
Community members in Montezuma hold a vigil for Xavior Harrelson on Monday, May 31, 2021....
Vigil held in Montezuma, hoping for safe return of missing boy
The first question on the zoology final at Ralston High School showed a yearbook picture of...
Teacher refers to student as ‘animal’ on science exam
The school district says the teacher used the photo “in very poor judgment" but wouldn't say if...
'Why me?': High school junior's yearbook photo used on zoology exam
The Dubuque Racing Association funded the $3.2 million project.
People gather at Dubuque Veterans' Memorial Plaza for Memorial Day