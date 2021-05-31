Advertisement

State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma

By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it is re-evaluating its search for Xavior Harrelson on the fourth full day after he went missing.

Harrelson, who has been missing since Thursday, was 10-years-old when he went missing. He turned 11 on Sunday, the same day nearly 500 people searched for him.

The DCI said it’s confident over the weekend they were able to search the area an 11-year-old would likely be able to travel on his own. Now, the agency will go through all the pieces of information it has to see if any lead was overlooked. Then, it will likely continue searching the area, with boots on the ground actively combing the landscape again.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds. Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

On Saturday, officials searched a half-mile radius from Harrelson’s home at the Spruce Village Trailer Park in Montezuma. On Sunday, that expanded to a mile radius, with volunteers and officials breaking into small groups and combing through more rural areas. The search area includes part of Diamond Lake Park, which is 660 acres.

Mitch Mortvedt, who is the assistant director for the DCI, said the department has searched the area with airplanes, drones with heat sensors, and the dive team. He said this search is very similar to the search for Mollie Tibbetts, which also occurred in Poweshiek County about three years ago. However, unlike the search for Tibbetts, Mortvedt said the crops are low enough that it can search farmland from the air easier.

He said the department is holding out hope they find him alive and will likely use Montezuma Junior/Senior High School as a command center.

A candlelight vigil is planned for the missing boy on Monday night.

