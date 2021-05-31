Advertisement

Police: Woman, children escape injury when bullets hit house

By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo say a woman and three children all escaped injury when their Waterloo house was hit by gunfire early Monday.

The Courier reports that the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Police who arrived on the scene found several bullet holes on the east side of the house.

Police said the woman and three children were all inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Police said they currently have no suspects in the case.

