Nevada OKs bill in try for 1st presidential nominating state

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are making a play to bump Iowa and New Hampshire from their early spots on presidential primary calendar. Behind-the-scenes lobbying, led by Reid, seeks to capitalize on the party's discontent with Iowa and New Hampshire's performance as early arbiters last year.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and SAM METZ, Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers have passed a bill aiming to make the state the first to weigh in on the 2024 presidential primary contests.

The move on Monday upends decades of political tradition and is likely to prompt pushback from other early states that want to retain their places in the calendar. Nevada’s bill still needs to be approved by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak to become law, It also needs backing of the national parties.

The push for Nevada to jump past Iowa’s caucuses and New Hampshire’s longstanding first presidential primary follows a behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign led by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

