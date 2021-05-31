Advertisement

Memorial Day events planned across eastern Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Events are planned across eastern Iowa for Memorial Day, a day in which we remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The Metro Veterans Council is holding their service at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building on the 2nd Avenue Bridge in Cedar Rapids.

The Coralville American Legion is holding two services.

The first is at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery on Highway 6 in Tiffin.

The second at 11:15 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery on 1st Avenue in Coralville.

The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo will offer free admission to veterans. There will be several family friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A free lunch is available for the first 100 visitors with paid admission.

From Memorial day to Labor day, active duty military and up to five family members can receive free admission to the Grout museum district through the Blue Star Museums Program.

