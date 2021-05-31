Memorial Day sees in-person ceremonies return after some went virtual in 2020

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Memorial Day ceremony in Mount Vernon returned in-person this year after going virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The event drew a couple of hundred people to the Mount Vernon Cemetery to honor veterans who have died. The turnout was even bigger than organizers expected.

“Wow, I knew there would be attendance, but I never expected it would be this large,” Michael Woods, the post commander for the Hahn Howard Post 480 American Legion, said.

The virtual event went well in 2020, but those we spoke with were happy to return to the normal format.

“One of the things COVID did was it hit the whole population kind of hard, so no problem doing it virtual last year, but I think it’s time to get out and honor these people again,” Shaun Bradbury, who was there with Cub Scouts Pack 40 & Boy Scouts Troop 40, said.

98-year-old Fred Lehman, who served in World War II, was in attendance. He said he comes to the ceremony each year and was happy to see the turnout this year as the event returned to an in-person format.

“It was wonderful to look out there and see everybody, because once people break a habit sometimes they have trouble picking it back up again,” Lehman said.

“I think everyone is ready to get back to normal and this is something that we normally do every year,” Woods said.

A group of around 30 local scouts placed American flags throughout the cemetery, including on the graves of veterans.

“I believe there was 440 this year, that’s the little flags on each grave,” Bradbury said.

The flags serve as a reminder of what Memorial Day is all about.

“Once a year at least we need to stop and realize that everything we have, it brought about by the fact that the country was able to preserve itself in the war and we should all be thankful for that,” Lehman said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.