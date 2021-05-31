Martin sisters excited to share stage at U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was five years ago when former Iowa City West swimmer Ruby Martin nearly qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after finishing in fourth place in the 200 butterfly at the Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha. Now, she’s making a return and hopes to claim one of the two Olympic spots.

“It’s hard to believe that that was five years ago and that I’m going to be at the same venue, the same pool, but at the same time, thinking that I’ve changed so much as an athlete and as a person,” said Ruby.

However, she won’t be on stage alone. Her younger sister, Scarlet, qualified for the 100 butterfly last weekend in one of the final attempts to qualify for the trials.

“From sitting in the stands five years ago, watching my sister and now I get to be on deck competing with her, it’s going to be really fun,” said Scarlet.

Scarlet and Ruby have been around swimming for most of their lives, but their relationship has really grown ever since Ruby left for college at Arizona State. It’s made them stronger swimmers and they’ve become inseparable.

“It was always fun racing her, but she was always there to help me through hard times,” said Scarlet. “She’s always there to push me, always cheers me up. We’re always having a good time at practice. It’s really great to have a sister that does the same thing as me.”

No matter what happens next weekend in Omaha, just sharing the stage in Omaha is something Ruby and Scarlet will always remember.

