June Brings Warming Conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gradual warming is featured as we move into the month of June. Highs start in the 70s with highs in the middle 80s by the weekend. Our muggy meter will also be on the rise as dew points climb into the 60s by the weekend. Isolated afternoon storm chances are with us the next couple of days with a weak system in the area. Have a good night!

