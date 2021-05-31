Isolated storms later today northwest, quiet elsewhere

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on plenty of clouds in many areas for your Memorial Day. The exception will be farther northwest, where it may warm enough this afternoon to generate a few isolated storms. Due to cloud cover, our central and south zone have very little risk of these occurring. Plan on highs into the lower 70s central and south with mid-70s farther northwest. Isolated storm development is possible tomorrow afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon as the weather pattern looks to stay pretty well stalled out. Later this week into the weekend, highs should warm back into the 80s. Dew points will slowly be increasing by the weekend. Next week, we may find ourselves in a pattern of daily storm chances once again as another blocking pattern sets up.

