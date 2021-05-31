Iowa’s elected officials remember heroes on Memorial Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some of Iowa’s elected officials have put out statements on Memorial Day as they reflect on the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.
Let Memorial Day and this weekend serve as a reminder that America remains an exceptional nation because of those who have sacrificed everything to defend it. #MemorialDay2021 https://t.co/UMij6zq9Im— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) May 30, 2021
On this #MemorialDay, join me in remembering all of those who gave their lives in defense of our nation—and the families & loved ones they have left behind.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) May 31, 2021
These heroes will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/di05BpDPOg
Today we honor those who served and those who sacrificed — and give thanks for all that they’ve protected.— Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) May 31, 2021
Happy Memorial Day! #IA03 pic.twitter.com/BlL2IUYzaH
On this Memorial Day, we honor the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms. We are a nation built on the strength of the Iowans and Americans who have stood up to protect it, and we must never forget that. pic.twitter.com/ZEGIHevWvI— Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) May 31, 2021
Every American we honor today sacrificed for freedom, liberty, and the American way of life.— Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) May 31, 2021
We can never thank them enough for their service. #IA02 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/KQYXat6zS0
