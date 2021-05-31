Dubuque County families come together to raise awareness, and funds, in the fight against melanoma

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Fifteen years ago, Bob Hingtgen noticed something unusual on his right heel.

”I had a bump on the outside of my right heel that bothered me,” he recalled. “It was not dark, it did not look like a typical black mole.”

After removing it and a couple of biopsies later, it was confirmed he had malignant melanoma.

“At that point, I was really unaware of all of the dangers of melanoma,” he said. “All of the research you do when you first get a diagnosis really opens your eyes.”

When talking to other people he noticed many others did not know much about melanoma. His friends Dave O’Brien and Amy Kluesner, though, were an exception: O’Brien’s son had been diagnosed with melanoma when he was just 9 years old.

”These three families, decided we needed to do something to get the word out on how important it is for early detection, how easy it is, to take preventive measures and reduce the chance of getting melanoma,” O’Brien explained.

And that is how Outrun the Rays, an organization that raises funds to protect people in eastern Iowa from developing skin cancer, was born.

Each year, the non-profit hosts a 5K marathon to raise those funds. All of the proceeds stay in eastern Iowa as they provide many grants to organizations for shade structures at parks, schools, daycares and ballfields. Outrun the Rays also supplies sunscreen to area golf courses, swimming pools and baseball and softball teams.

“We are pretty excited that we like to keep it here locally and help who we can here,” Kluesner mentioned.

Outrun the Rays is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Jack O’Brien, another of Dave’s sons, said each year more families join their mission of spreading awareness in the fight against melanoma.

“Unfortunately, every year we meet more families that are affected by melanoma, either they lost someone or someone is fighting it currently,” he said. “They all kind of have the same sentiment as we do that we all need to do something so that people understand how serious it is.”

