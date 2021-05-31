Driver injured in rollover crash while avoiding collision with car in Jo Daviess County

HANOVER, Ill. (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a one-vehicle crash while attempting to avoid colliding with another car, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:34 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on West Blackjack Road, north of its intersection with West Beaty Hollow Road, between Galena and Hanover. Deputies believe that a 2006 Pontiac Vibe driving northbound crested a hill, encountering a vehicle going the opposite direction that was partially in the northbound lane. The driver reacted to avoid a collision, entering a ditch and rolling.

The driver of the Vibe was injured and taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena via ambulance.

Officials said that the southbound vehicle, believed to be either a gray or white Chevy Camaro or Dodge Challenger, continued driving on West Blackjack Road without stopping.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

