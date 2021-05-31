Des Moines woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for two hate crimes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines woman received two 25 year sentences to serve concurrently for hitting two young people with her vehicle because of the color of their skin.

According to the Des Moines Register, 43-year-old Nicole Poole Franklin was sentenced last week.

The attacks happened in December 2019.

Franklin pleaded guilty to attempted murder after she hit a 14-year-old girl who is Latina, and a 12-year-old boy who is Black.

She also yelled racial and ethic slurs at a gas station employee, and told police she smoked meth hours before the attacks.

Franklin will still be sentenced in August on two federal hate crime convictions related to the attacks.

