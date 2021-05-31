Advertisement

Des Moines among fastest-growing immigrant populations in US

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new report says Des Moines has one of the fastest growing immigrant populations across the country.

It shows a growth of more than 40 percent over the course of 10 years.

The number of employment opportunities found in Iowa is highlighted as one reason people are attracted to the city.

The May report from Heartland Forward shows Refugee and Immigrant businesses contribute 4-point 1 billion to Iowa’s economy each year.

“Maybe 20-25 years ago, there were many efforts for companies to bring people from the South--from Texas, especially,” recalled Manny Galvez, a board member with organization Latinx Immigrants of Iowa.

Des Moines wasn’t the only Midwest city to set a fast growing pace for immigration populations

The report names Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Kansas City as others places with a significant gain in the last decade.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck
Shooting
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sadie Cahoon.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Sadie Cahoon
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday

Latest News

Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Waterloo Community Schools participating summer meal program for kids
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident