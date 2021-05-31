Des Moines among fastest-growing immigrant populations in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new report says Des Moines has one of the fastest growing immigrant populations across the country.

It shows a growth of more than 40 percent over the course of 10 years.

The number of employment opportunities found in Iowa is highlighted as one reason people are attracted to the city.

The May report from Heartland Forward shows Refugee and Immigrant businesses contribute 4-point 1 billion to Iowa’s economy each year.

“Maybe 20-25 years ago, there were many efforts for companies to bring people from the South--from Texas, especially,” recalled Manny Galvez, a board member with organization Latinx Immigrants of Iowa.

Des Moines wasn’t the only Midwest city to set a fast growing pace for immigration populations

The report names Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Kansas City as others places with a significant gain in the last decade.

