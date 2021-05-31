Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Iowa continue to decrease, now dipping below 100 for the first time in more than a year.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the state is reporting 95 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down from the 104 people reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday.

This comes as the state had no additional COVID-19 deaths to report for the second day in a row.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 27 cases of the virus in the state. The state reported 544 individuals were tested in that time period. With that data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was five percent.

A total of 1,358,425 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sadie Cahoon.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Sadie Cahoon
Shooting
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

Latest News

A couple hundred gather in Mount Vernon as Memorial Day ceremony returns in-person for 2021.
Memorial Day sees in-person ceremonies return after some went virtual in 2020
A large mural honoring firefighter Capt. Franklin Williams and other Detroit public employees...
Michigan mural honors public employees who died from virus
President Joe Biden ordered the intelligence community to redouble its efforts in investigating...
Health experts worry about resurgences if COVID-19 origin not determined
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes