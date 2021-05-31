COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Iowa continue to decrease, now dipping below 100 for the first time in more than a year.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the state is reporting 95 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down from the 104 people reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday.

This comes as the state had no additional COVID-19 deaths to report for the second day in a row.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 27 cases of the virus in the state. The state reported 544 individuals were tested in that time period. With that data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was five percent.

A total of 1,358,425 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

