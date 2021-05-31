Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Metro Veterans Council hosts annual Memorial Day service

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Metro Veterans Council held their annual Memorial Day Service on Monday morning at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Cedar Rapids.

David Schick, the council’s president, said turnout this year was great. He said this day means a lot to him as a veteran himself, and to see so many others being honored.

“I am honored to be in their presence. So many served more than I did. I served but look at the people who served 20 and 25 years much more tours than I did. I’m always grateful for them and my dad is a Vietnam vet as well,” Schick said.

Schick said his message is for people to keep in their memory and prayers those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving.

