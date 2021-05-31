‘Bridge Under the Bridge’ gets two donated generators after theirs is stolen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Bridge under the Bridge” claims someone stole its generator, and people in the community responded right away to help out an organization that has helped many.

Bridgette Robinson, the founder of the organization, formed in Cedar Rapids after the derecho to make sure people have food, said she has a fridge in her trailer that needs to be plugged in, and with no power, she would not be able to serve meals until its replaced.

Woke up this morning to our generator GONE we have a fridge inside the trailer that needs to be plugged in so we have... Posted by Bridge Under the Bridge on Monday, May 31, 2021

However, two people, a family friend and Theisen’s in Cedar Rapids, saw the post and donated generators.

“We are going to throw a Memorial Day extravaganza. We’re not going to let the city down, so since we have all these people backing us and have so much support, we’re going to make sure that we keep going,” Robinson said.

Robinson said they also had someone bring them a loaner right after it happened. With the new generator, they were able to continue serving meals today.

Update* Thanks to everyone we will back up and running today.. Theisen's SW Cedar Rapids and Shawn Schuman for this... Posted by Bridge Under the Bridge on Monday, May 31, 2021

