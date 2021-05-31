Bodies of 215 children found buried for decades near Canadian school

KAMLOOPS, Canada (CNN) - Community members and much of Canada is still reeling after an astounding discovery.

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried for decades, were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, their deaths believed to be undocumented, and their graves unmarked.

The indigenous community in British Columbia calls it an “unthinkable” discovery. And yet former students, like Harvey McLeod, who was subjected to abuse there tell us they’ve thought of nothing else for decades.

“What I realized yesterday, how strong I was as a little boy, how strong I was as a little boy to be here today,” McLeod said. “Because I know that a lot of people didn’t come home.”

It was one of the largest residential schools of its kind in Canada, but there were well over a hundred across the country.

Many, like the one in Kamloops was run by the Catholic Church and later by the federal government.

According to Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, indigenous children were forced to attend the schools, brutally separated from families and many neglected and worse. Physically and sexually abused.

And many disappeared, their families never knowing what became of them.

“What they were told was that, what they were told when children were missing was that they were told that they ran away,” Rosanne Casimir said.

And yet the community here knew that couldn’t be true.

Survivors and families of the missing children were sure a mass grave would be found, but they were unprepared for the loss of 215 souls.

“It was devastating, it was actually quite mind-boggling,” Rosanne Casimir.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that “it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history.”

The government’s own commission says thousands of children likely died of abuse or neglect in these schools, the legacy now is one of intergenerational trauma for many of Canada’s indigenous communities.

While the Archbishop of Vancouver and other individual societies have acknowledged the abuse, the Catholic Church has never formally apologized.

In 2019, Trudeau agreed that decades of abuse perpetrated on indigenous families amounted to cultural genocide.

Now, native leaders say it’s time the government ‘step up.’

