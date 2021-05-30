Advertisement

Xavier’s Schmit and Hortsmann win 1A doubles title, Iowa City West runner-up in 2A

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier’s Matthew Schmit and Brady Hortsmann won the Class 1A doubles titles on Saturday in Waterloo. The pair defeated Pella’s Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. They became the first state doubles champion from Xavier since 2017.

In Class 2A, Mukundan Kasturirangan and Luca Chackalackal of Iowa City West finished runner-up in doubles after falling to Waukee’s Quinn Monson and Kaden Taylor 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
Defense attorneys Jennifer Frese, left, and Chad Frese speak during a news conference after the...
Attorneys in Bahena Rivera trial speak out after guilty verdict
(file graphic)
Three dead and another injured in Fayette County car accident
Jason Layne Rose, 45, is facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted theft of a...
Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspected catalytic converter thief
(file graphic)
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cedar Rapids car accident

Latest News

Xavier's Schmit and Hortsmann claimed the first doubles title for the school since 2017.
Xavier's Schmit and Hortsmann wins 1A doubles championship
ICOR Boxing gym designs classes around people with Parkinson's
Iowa City Boxing Gym designs classes to help people with Parkinson’s disease
Boxing gym offers classes for people with Parkinson's disease
Marv Cook steps down from Regina
After seven titles in 14 seasons, Marv Cook steps down as Regina’s head football coach