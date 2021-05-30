Xavier’s Schmit and Hortsmann win 1A doubles title, Iowa City West runner-up in 2A
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier’s Matthew Schmit and Brady Hortsmann won the Class 1A doubles titles on Saturday in Waterloo. The pair defeated Pella’s Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. They became the first state doubles champion from Xavier since 2017.
In Class 2A, Mukundan Kasturirangan and Luca Chackalackal of Iowa City West finished runner-up in doubles after falling to Waukee’s Quinn Monson and Kaden Taylor 6-3, 6-3.
