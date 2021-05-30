Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.”

Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
Defense attorneys Jennifer Frese, left, and Chad Frese speak during a news conference after the...
Attorneys in Bahena Rivera trial speak out after guilty verdict
(file graphic)
Three dead and another injured in Fayette County car accident
Jason Layne Rose, 45, is facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted theft of a...
Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspected catalytic converter thief
(file graphic)
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cedar Rapids car accident

Latest News

Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Waterloo Community Schools participating summer meal program for kids
Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident