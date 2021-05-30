Advertisement

Nonprofit hopes to convert a Des Moines Days Inn to affordable housing

Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A hotel on Merle Hay Road might be the solution to help people in Des Moines having a hard time paying rent.

A non-profit, Anawim Housing, has secured a purchase agreement with Days Inn to convert it into affordable housing units.

The total cost of the project is slated at $4 million.

72 units will be retrofitted with kitchenettes.

Tenants will work with Anawim to stay on track with employment and life goals.

“Once people feel safe and housed they start to do better in life,” said Cynthia Latcham, Executive Director of Anawim Housing. “They start reconnecting with family. they start looking at potentially going back to work and then we also see people doing the things we all like to do and those are the things that bring us joy and happiness.”

Hawthorn Hill is another non-profit that serves central Iowans experiencing homelessness. It expects the affordable housing problem to increase when the federal eviction moratorium ends. That’s set to happen on June 30th.

