More Clouds Than Sun

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps our weather quiet. With the high continuing it’s movement east a more

southerly flow of air develops. This allows an area of low pressure from the Plains to bring

more clouds our way. By Monday, for Memorial Day, some showers are possible, especially in the

afternoon. Gradually our temperatures warm with the 70s expected next week and 80s by next

weekend. Have a good day and a safe weekend.

