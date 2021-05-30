Isolated shower or storm an outside chance on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly cloudy skies persist this evening into the overnight, while temperatures remain relatively mild compared to the last couple of days.

Some clearing is possible north of U.S. Highway 30 overnight into early Monday, setting the stage for a warmer day in the northern half of the area on Memorial Day. There, a few scattered showers or storms could develop along a weak front in the afternoon. South of Interstate 80, some scattered showers are possible as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday.

A couple of more isolated showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, though they will be infrequent. A warming trend continues through the week, with a decidedly more summer-like feel by next weekend.

