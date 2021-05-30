Advertisement

Iowa reports no new COVID deaths on Sunday cases continue to decline

Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 60 more COVID-19 cases and no COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.

As of 12:00 P.M., a total of 371,380 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,055 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,355,174 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 729 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,761,185 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 8.2 percent.

There are 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 13 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 25 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck
Shooting
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sadie Cahoon.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Sadie Cahoon
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday

Latest News

Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Waterloo Community Schools participating summer meal program for kids
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested