Former Platteville school building could become town’s new fire department

Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PLATTEVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school building in Platteville could become the town’s fire department, according to our radio partner KDTH.

Platteville Council members are considering an ownership transfer.

The former O E Gray Early Center sits on three acres on West Lewis Street.

The city is also considering using it as a community center.

The council and school board would have to agree to the transfer.

