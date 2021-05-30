Former Platteville school building could become town’s new fire department
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PLATTEVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school building in Platteville could become the town’s fire department, according to our radio partner KDTH.
Platteville Council members are considering an ownership transfer.
The former O E Gray Early Center sits on three acres on West Lewis Street.
The city is also considering using it as a community center.
The council and school board would have to agree to the transfer.
