Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say he led them on a pursuit while intoxicated and with a child in his car.(Linn County Jail)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police say he led them on a pursuit while intoxicated and with a child in his car.

Benjamin Moore, 27, was charged with OWI, Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, Child Endangerment, and multiple other traffic charges.

At 2:25 P.M. on Saturday, a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a gray vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Matsell Park Rd and Stone City Rd, near Matsell Park.

The deputy located the car, observed the reckless driving, and attempted to make a traffic stop. The car refused to stop and drove away at a high speed.

The deputy followed the vehicle, later stopping the pursuit after suspecting the driver was intoxicated and had a child in the car.

The deputy then spotted the car in a field after it lost control. Police say the car then came back onto the road at a slow speed and sustained some damage from driving in the field.

Moore was taken into custody at 2:35 P.M. near Hart Rd and Matsell Park Rd.

Authorities say there was a 5-year-old child in the car with Moore, but that both were uninjured. The child was taken back to his mother.

Moore was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorneys Jennifer Frese, left, and Chad Frese speak during a news conference after the...
Attorneys in Bahena Rivera trial speak out after guilty verdict
(file graphic)
Three dead and another injured in Fayette County car accident
Jason Layne Rose, 45, is facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted theft of a...
Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspected catalytic converter thief
(file graphic)
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cedar Rapids car accident

Latest News

Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Waterloo Community Schools participating summer meal program for kids
Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested