Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police say he led them on a pursuit while intoxicated and with a child in his car.

Benjamin Moore, 27, was charged with OWI, Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, Child Endangerment, and multiple other traffic charges.

At 2:25 P.M. on Saturday, a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a gray vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Matsell Park Rd and Stone City Rd, near Matsell Park.

The deputy located the car, observed the reckless driving, and attempted to make a traffic stop. The car refused to stop and drove away at a high speed.

The deputy followed the vehicle, later stopping the pursuit after suspecting the driver was intoxicated and had a child in the car.

The deputy then spotted the car in a field after it lost control. Police say the car then came back onto the road at a slow speed and sustained some damage from driving in the field.

Moore was taken into custody at 2:35 P.M. near Hart Rd and Matsell Park Rd.

Authorities say there was a 5-year-old child in the car with Moore, but that both were uninjured. The child was taken back to his mother.

Moore was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center.

