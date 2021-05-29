Advertisement

World’s first virtual CLUE game takes place in Cedar Rapids

The world’s first virtual game of CLUE took place in Cedar Rapids Saturday.
The world’s first virtual game of CLUE took place in Cedar Rapids Saturday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The world’s first virtual game of CLUE took place in Cedar Rapids Saturday.

The Sold Out event started at Greene Square Park, as groups of players dressed as investigators roamed throughout Cedar Rapids. The goal of the game is to solve a murder, going through clues players were able to get through an app on their phones. One participant today says it was her first time doing something like this.

“I really like murder mysteries so I thought this would be fun and it’s the first having something like this in our area,” said Amber Yousse. “Our group is going to be female detectives, so we’ve got these notebooks and we’re going to work together.”

Participants can also win prizes from a number of categories. CluedUpp Games is hosting the virtual event.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

(file photo)
Iowa reports more 8 COVID deaths as new cases continue to decline
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Public search for missing Montezuma 10-year-old on Sunday
Manchester pool renamed in honor of Mayor Milt Kramer, and his wife Joanne, and their decades...
Manchester Aquatic Center renamed to honor longtime mayor and wife