World’s first virtual CLUE game takes place in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The world’s first virtual game of CLUE took place in Cedar Rapids Saturday.

The Sold Out event started at Greene Square Park, as groups of players dressed as investigators roamed throughout Cedar Rapids. The goal of the game is to solve a murder, going through clues players were able to get through an app on their phones. One participant today says it was her first time doing something like this.

“I really like murder mysteries so I thought this would be fun and it’s the first having something like this in our area,” said Amber Yousse. “Our group is going to be female detectives, so we’ve got these notebooks and we’re going to work together.”

Participants can also win prizes from a number of categories. CluedUpp Games is hosting the virtual event.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.