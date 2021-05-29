Waterloo Community Schools participating in the summer food service program

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Community Schools is participating in the summer food service program, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The schools will provide meals to kids of all ages, at no charge, on a first come first serve basis.

The meals will be available at the following sites and times::

Evansdale Boys & Girls Club, June 14-Aug. 13, 8-9 and 10:45-11 a.m.

YWCA, June 14-Aug. 13, 8-9 and 11:20-11:35 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club on Lime St., June 14-Aug. 13, 8-9 a.m. and noon-12:15 p.m.

Boys & Girls Teen Center, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 a.m. and 12:20-12:35 p.m.

Camp Invention sites at Lou Henry and Lincoln, June 14-18, noon-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.

UNI-CUE, June 14-July 9 (except July 5) 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Becker Summer School, Monday-Thursday June 14-July 29 (except July 5-8), 8-8:30 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.

First Baptist, June 14-July 9 (except July 5), 8:30-9 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m., open to the public.

YMCA at Orchard Hill in Cedar Falls, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 and 10:45-11:00 a.m.

YMCA, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 and 11:30-11:45 a.m.

YWCA at Kingsley, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 and 10:50-11:10 a.m.

Irving Summer School, Monday-Thursday June 14-July 29 (except July 5-9), 8-8:30 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.

Summer school programs at Highland, Cunningham, Kittrell, Lincoln, and Hoover, Monday-Thursday June 14-July 29 (except July 5-9) and meals sent home for Fridays, 8-8:30 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.

Expo Summer School, June 7-July 2, 10-10:15 a.m. snack and noon-12:15 p.m. lunch.

West Summer School, June 7-Aug. 13 (except July 5-9) 10-10:15 a.m. snack.

East grab & go site, Thursdays June 7-Aug. 13 from 7 a.m.-noon or by arrangement.

River Hills in Cedar Falls, June 7-28 8-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon.

