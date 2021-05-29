Advertisement

Three dead and another injured in Fayette County car accident

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were killed, including a 9-year-old, and another child was injured in a car crash in Fayette County on Friday.

Authorities say the accident happened at approximately 2:30 P.M. on Highway 150, north of West Union and south of Nature Road.

Officials say a 2010 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on Highway 150 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck heading southbound.

Terri Westfall, 65, of North Liberty, Ashleigh Rensing, 18, of North Liberty, and a 9-year-old were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, West Union Fire, New Hampton Funeral Home, Bill’s Towing of Decorah, Department of Transportation and Iowa State Patrol all assisted in the response to the incident.

