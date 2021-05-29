Advertisement

Public search for missing Montezuma 10-year-old on Sunday

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A public search for 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson will take place on Sunday, May 30th.

Harrelson was last seen at about 11:00 A.M. on Thursday in Montezuma.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson. He was last seen on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Montezuma.(Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say investigative and search efforts will continue by law enforcement on Saturday.

Law enforcement is asking those who are able to assist in the search to meet at the Montezuma High School north parking lot at 9:00 A.M. on Sunday morning. Officials are asking volunteers to please dress appropriately for the weather and walking outside.

Montezuma residents are also being asked to check their own properties and surveillance systems.

Those wishing to assist with the search must be 18 years of age or older, have valid photo identification and be in good physical condition.

Anyone with information related to Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

