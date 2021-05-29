Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cedar Rapids car accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian hit by a car in Cedar Rapids suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday night.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 10:25 P.M. in front of 6905 Mt. Vernon Road.

Officials say Richard Lighthall, 49, of Mount Vernon, was struck by an Audi heading westbound.

Lighthall was taken to the University of Iowa hospital by Area Ambulance for his injuries.

The driver of the Audi and his passenger were both uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance all assisted in the response to the accident.

