Advertisement

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cedar Rapids car accident

(file graphic)
(file graphic)(Photo: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian hit by a car in Cedar Rapids suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday night.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 10:25 P.M. in front of 6905 Mt. Vernon Road.

Officials say Richard Lighthall, 49, of Mount Vernon, was struck by an Audi heading westbound.

Lighthall was taken to the University of Iowa hospital by Area Ambulance for his injuries.

The driver of the Audi and his passenger were both uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance all assisted in the response to the accident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
Defense attorneys Jennifer Frese, left, and Chad Frese speak during a news conference after the...
Attorneys in Bahena Rivera trial speak out after guilty verdict
(file graphic)
Three dead and another injured in Fayette County car accident
Jason Layne Rose, 45, is facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted theft of a...
Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspected catalytic converter thief

Latest News

Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa DCI gives update on the search for Xavior Harrelson
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 5-29-2021
Waterloo Community Schools participating summer meal program for kids
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Man suspected of catalytic converter theft arrested
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident
Two from North Liberty and a 9-year-old die in Fayette County car accident