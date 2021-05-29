Advertisement

One dead and four injured in Bremer County crash

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and four others were injured in a car crash in Bremer County on Thursday.

The accident happened just before 10:00 P.M. on Highway 218 near Edgebrook Drive.

Authorities say a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on Highway 218 when it crossed the grass median dividing northbound and southbound lanes and collided with a 2001 GMC truck.

Azra Ponjevic, 27, of Waterloo, who was riding in the Trailblazer, died at the scene.

The three other individuals riding in the Trailblazer were injured and taken to local hospitals. Officials say no one in the vehicle was wearing their seatbelt.

The driver of the GMC truck was also taken to a local hospital for injuries. Authorities say they were wearing their seatbelt.

The crash closed the northbound lane of Highway 218 for several hours.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

The Janesville Fire Department and First Responders, Denver Ambulance and Waverly Ambulance all assisted in the response to the incident.

