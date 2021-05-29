One dead after being ejected from truck in Black Hawk County accident

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a car accident in rural Black Hawk County on Friday.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 5:00 P.M. near West Cedar Wapsi Road and Wagner Road.

Officials say Evelyn Rogers, 71, of Denver, Iowa, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger driving southbound on Wagner Road, stopped at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road, pulled into the path of a 2012 Chevy van heading westbound on West Cedar Wapsi Road, and was struck broadside.

Rogers was ejected from the vehicle during the collision and later taken to Unity Point Hospital before being pronounced dead.

Denver Fire and EMS, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department, Del’s Towing and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted in the response to the accident.

