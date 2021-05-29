Mollie Tibbetts’ memory to live on through UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital memorial fund

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mollie Tibbetts had just finished her freshman year at the University of Iowa at the time of her death. She was studying child psychology with the hopes of helping kids find health and happiness.

Mollie’s family established a memorial fund in her honor at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in 2018.

Since then, the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has raised nearly $130,000 dollars from more than 1200 donors.

The money raised has gone to several different programs aimed at helping with youth mental health.

Click here to learn more and donate to the memorial fund.

Our thoughts continue to be with Mollie Tibbetts' family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FUkVEZulCv — University of Iowa (@uiowa) May 28, 2021

