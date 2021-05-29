Advertisement

Mollie Tibbetts’ memory to live on through UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital memorial fund

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mollie Tibbetts had just finished her freshman year at the University of Iowa at the time of her death. She was studying child psychology with the hopes of helping kids find health and happiness.

Mollie’s family established a memorial fund in her honor at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in 2018.

Since then, the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has raised nearly $130,000 dollars from more than 1200 donors.

The money raised has gone to several different programs aimed at helping with youth mental health.

Click here to learn more and donate to the memorial fund.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

(file photo)
Iowa reports more 8 COVID deaths as new cases continue to decline
The world’s first virtual game of CLUE took place in Cedar Rapids Saturday.
World’s first virtual CLUE game takes place in Cedar Rapids
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Public search for missing Montezuma 10-year-old on Sunday
Manchester pool renamed in honor of Mayor Milt Kramer, and his wife Joanne, and their decades...
Manchester Aquatic Center renamed to honor longtime mayor and wife