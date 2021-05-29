Marion Police officer fired for using racial slur

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion Police officer was fired in November 2020 for using a racial slur, according to documents from Iowa Workforce Development.

The documents state that Thomas J. Allen was “separated from employment on November 13, 2020, when he was given the option to resign in lieu of termination” and that “Continuing work was not available.”

According to the documents, Allen, a full-time police officer who had been employed by the City of Marion since 2015, admitted to using the term “n---r rigging” during a training course in response to adjusting his fallen holster during a training exercise. Allen later apologized for his conduct, according to the report.

The documents state that the City of Marion did acknowledge that Allen had been an “asset to the city for his work” but, “because of its zero-tolerance policy, separation was non-negotiable,” adding that “as a result,” Allen was “given the option to resign in lieu of termination” and that the City of Marion “asserted it was not contesting benefits.”

But according to Iowa Workforce Development’s ruling, “the decision about whether a claimant received or is denied employment benefits is not up to the employer or the claimant, but is determined by Iowa Workforce Development applying the facts of the claimant’s job separation to the Unemployment Security Law as enacted by the state legislature.”

Allen later attempted to file for unemployment benefits but was denied. He filed an appeal on January 12, 2021, and a telephone hearing was held on March 22, 2021, between Allen, Kirsten Fisher, Director of Human Resources for the City of Marion, and Administrative Law Judge Jennifer L. Beckman.

The decision to deny Allen unemployment benefits was upheld on March 23, 2021, the documents show.

