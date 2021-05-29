Iowa reports more 8 COVID deaths as new cases continue to decline

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 88 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.

As of 12:00 P.M., a total of 371,320 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,055 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,348,635 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,341 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,760,456 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.6 percent. That’s the lowest positivity rate over a 24 hours period since February.

There are 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 22 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 24 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.