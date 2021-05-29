Advertisement

Iowa reports more 8 COVID deaths as new cases continue to decline

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 88 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.

As of 12:00 P.M., a total of 371,320 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,055 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,348,635 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,341 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,760,456 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.6 percent. That’s the lowest positivity rate over a 24 hours period since February.

There are 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 22 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 24 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
Defense attorneys Jennifer Frese, left, and Chad Frese speak during a news conference after the...
Attorneys in Bahena Rivera trial speak out after guilty verdict
(file graphic)
Three dead and another injured in Fayette County car accident
Jason Layne Rose, 45, is facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted theft of a...
Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspected catalytic converter thief
(file graphic)
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cedar Rapids car accident

Latest News

Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes
Investigators say the suspects used the money to buy clothes, food, vehicles and entertainment....
6 accused in theft of nearly $750,000 in church donations
With other 40% of Americans fully vaccinated, people appear ready to travel again. At least 37...
Vaccines fuel travel rebound over Memorial Day weekend
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, hat store that advertised...
Protester: 'Don't belittle the memories of 6 million Jews'