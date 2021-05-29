Advertisement

Guilty verdict brings closure to Mollie Tibbetts’ hometown

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - “Mollie will never be forgotten, she’s a beautiful soul,” said Angie Thompson, a family friend of Mollie Tibbets’ Mother.

On Friday, Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbets of Brooklyn. Investigators said Tibbets was jogging when Bahena Rivera attacked her and put her body in a rural Poweshiek County cornfield.

That guilty verdict was something Thompson said brought a sense of closure to those who know the Tibbets family.

“I know her family has some sense of relief and can move forward,” she said. “Molly was looking down on us smiling. She probably knew the outcome, but we needed it to play out in the justice system.”

Taylor Karaidos of Montezuma said she didn’t know the Tibbetts family but said what happened Friday lifted a weight off the shoulders of a grieving community.

“People were relieved,” she said. “Finally, it was over after three years, which was a long time not to know.”

Brooklyn Mayor Carl Tubbs said in a statement: “This has been a long and difficult ordeal for the family and everyone involved. We are happy justice was finally served for Mollie. Our prayers go out to the family of Mollie, and hoped healing could begin.”

It was that healing and support for the Tibbetts family that Thompson said needed to keep going as the attention of the trial now started to fade.

“She was looking down on everybody,” said Thompson. “Knowing what the family has gone through, it was good to have closure for them.”

