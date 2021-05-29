Flags placed at Oak Hill Cemetery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers and members of the Cedar Valley Marine Corp League gathered at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids on Friday to place flags ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

The group was hoping to place a flag for as many of the 895 known veterans as possible.

“It’s the least we can do to honor those who came before us. To honor those that paid the ultimate price to protect our freedom and our way of life,” said Dave Cork of the Marine Corps League.

The cemetery is anticipating more visitors for the holiday weekend.

Clean-up is still underway following damage from last summer’s derecho.

The cemetery will be open to visitors during daylight hours. They are asking people to be patient and cautious.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.