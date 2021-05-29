Dubuque Salvation Army celebrates “reemergence” of community as it navigates through end of pandemic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army of Dubuque hosted its first annual Garden Party on Friday.

Captain Matthew Phelps said the event celebrated the start of the growing season, both for the Salvation Army’s garden and the Dubuque community.

“We have been isolated for so long, we have been in our homes for so long, we have not been with people for so long, so we wanted a reason to celebrate, show people in our community that the Salvation Army is here,” he said. “We are open, we are here for them.”

The Garden Party included many features. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was outside the Salvation Army offices serving free hot dogs. There was also a walk-in COVID vaccination clinic inside where those getting their free vaccination received a complimentary bag of Freddie’s Caramel Corn. Also, ImpactLife sponsored a blood drive, with gift cards given to donors.

Isaih Hessling, founder of Silly Sketch, also had a booth there. He emphasized the role art has played in keeping people sane through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have always felt with art, artists coming together to bring joy to people, authentic joy,” he mentioned. “Especially coming out of the virus, out of all the fear and anxiety, to bring that joy.”

